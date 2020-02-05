University of Minnesota Extension is offering a small grain workshops to address successful small grain management from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Le Center 4-H Building on the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, 320 S Plut Ave.
"Whether you are a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains, or a farmer looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” says Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and include an open-forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences.” Workshops are sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council.
Registration is free, and is strongly encouraged to assist with meal planning as lunch is included. Register by visiting z.umn.edu/southern-small-grain or contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu for more information.