Cannon Valley Detachment Marine Corps League and Elks Lodge 1166 of Faribault invites all to the 245th Birthday Celebration of the United States Marine Corps and celebration for all Armed Forces Veterans beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Elks Lodge #1166, 131 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault.
Dinner and dessert is served at 7 p.m., with a short program following at 8 p.m. Drive South Band will provide musical entertainment beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Choice of menu includes roast beef with gravy, pork loin with gravy or stuffed bacon wrapped chicken breast. All dinners include baby red potatoes, green beans, salad, dinner rolls and coffee. Cost is $25 per person.
Contact Doug Truman at 507-339-5437 or faribaultmarines@gmail.com with the number of people that will be attending and choice of menu.