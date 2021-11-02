The Cannon Valley Farmers Market begins two weeks earlier this year, with the opening day this Saturday.
This year, the market runs from noon to 3 p.m. in the north hallway of the Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault on Nov. 6 and 20, Dec. 4 and 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 19. The outdoor market will be held April 16 and 23 and May 21 at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
There are 25 vendors registered to attend. Of those, eight are new vendors. A wide range of products are offered at this market including apples, bread and baked goods, beef, canned goods, cheese, chicken, coffee beans, eggs, fiber products, freeze dried fruits and vegetables, granola, herbs/seasonings, honey, maple syrup, nut butters, pork, salsa, skin care products, vegetables and wool bedding.
Vendors come from across Minnesota — from Cedar Crate Farm in Waldorf to Sunshine Sweetz (whose owner, Carrie Conrad, grew up in Faribault) in Shoreview and from Cannon Valley Butcher’s Block of Red Wing to Lova’s Dora in New Prague and many places in between.
The market is focused on locally grown and produced foods and farm-derived products. With space for a few more vendors, the market welcomes BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Color) community members to apply. In an effort to grow more farmers market vendors, CVFM is offering a Youth Booth space to any youth, aged 5 to 19 as of Jan. 1 with a discounted vendor rate of $5 per market day while following all market rule and regulations.
To become a vendor, visit cannonvalleygrown.org/cannon-valley-farmers-market for more details and to access the online vendor application. Questions may be sent to market management at cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Products that would complement the variety of products currently offered at the market are mushrooms, fermented vegetables, dried beans, popcorn, local grains and flours.
Community organizations are welcome to apply for one of two booths available at each market to promote their organization. Organization applications will be reviewed by the committee to assure that their mission is aligned with the Cannon Valley Farmers Market mission. Find the Community Organization Application on the market website.
The market follows Minnesota Farmers Market Association guidelines and Minnesota state laws regarding food and farm product sales.