Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) will serve as chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee during the 2021-22 legislative session, the Minnesota Senate announced.
Jasinski will also again serve as the vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and a member of the Senate Capital Investment, Higher Education and Property Taxes committees.
Jasinski said he's "excited" about the new committee assignments.
“It’s a nice balance of new challenges, like higher education and property taxes, and areas that I have worked on for years and am intensely familiar with the minutiae, like bonding and transportation," Jasinski said in a statement. "I am especially excited to take over as chairman of the Local Government committee. I have been active in public service for years, and much of that service has been in local government. And as a former mayor and city councilor, I also have a unique understanding of how important affordable property taxes are for families. I look forward to putting that experience to use on the Property Tax Committee. I am ready to hit the ground running when session starts again in a few weeks.”
If constituents have any questions or feedback for Jasinski, they are welcome to contact him at Sen.John.Jasinski@senate.mn.