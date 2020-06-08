Deputies from Rice County along with officers from Faribault, Northfield, Lonsdale and Dundas Police will be working additional shifts June 1-14 focusing on distracted driving on this Towards Zero Death (TZD) wave.
In a press release prepared by Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, he said distracted driving is a key factor in causes of motor vehicle crashes. This includes using your mobile device, eating and drinking, putting your makeup on, talking to other passengers in your vehicle and even looking out over the lakes.
"Our traffic volumes are down compared to 2019 but yet our motor vehicle fatalities are almost identical," said Dunn in the release. "Make your priority avoiding distractions when you’re operating your motor vehicle. Please do your part to keep our roadways safe this summer. Thank you. Stay healthy and be safe!"