...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
THAT WILL IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE...
.A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of central
Minnesota, all of southern Minnesota, and adjacent areas of west
central Wisconsin from Tuesday morning, through early Wednesday
morning. This advisory is along and south of a line from Morris to
St. Cloud and Cambridge Minnesota, to Luck, Cumberland and
Ladysmith in west central Wisconsin.
A storm system is expected to develop late tonight across the
Central Plains, and move northeast across the Upper Midwest
Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will
fall across the Advisory area, with total accumulations of 3 to 5
inches expected before it tapers off Tuesday night and Wednesday
morning. Snow will begin across western Minnesota Tuesday morning,
and spread eastward during the day. The Tuesday evening commute
will be impacted as this system moves across the region.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
