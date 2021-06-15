Twenty three individuals completed the nine-month training for advocacy and leadership skills with Partners in Policymaking. The training will be offered again in September specifically for parents raising children with disabilities and adults with disabilities who are Minnesota residents. Applications for the next class are due July 9.
Exit interviews reported participants felt they were becoming stronger advocates for their child. One mother said, “I never imagined that I would get better services for my children.” Parents were speaking up for increased integration into the regular classroom and suggesting adjustment that would facilitate learning. With presentations on post high school options, parents became hopeful that their son or daughter could have a college experience aided by various supports.
With schooling, housing and employment presentations from experts, parents were able to see that their son or daughter living at home was not the only option. Although the usual visit with legislators was not possible due to COVID restrictions, elected officials attended the class to assist with role playing exercises on preparing for a legislative visit covering the expected etiquette, and how to discuss bills and policies with their elected officials. During discussion of policymaking at the federal level, Congressman Pete Stauber, also a parent of children with disabilities, and staffers from other congressional offices, were on hand to discuss decisions at the national level and their impact on families raising children with disabilities.
There is no cost for this nationally recognized leadership training. Starting in September and ending in May, eight sessions are presented over a period of nine months.
“This program is based on the belief that systems change is best brought about through the efforts of those most affected by them, and we seek to arm these individuals with the tools needed to be successful in the public policy arena,” said said Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Over the 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have become leaders in their own communities, many have described it as “life changing.” Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.
Training includes the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living, and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes. The monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays, from September to May (with no session in December). The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for, and meet with their state legislators at the Capitol.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Reimbursement includes childcare and mileage. Overnight accommodations are made for those outside the metro area and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, the first weekend session for the 2021 to 2022 program year is Sept.17-18. Applications bit.ly/3wvxaLV are due by July 9.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For more information, or to get an application form, apply online at PartnersinPolicymaking.com or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.