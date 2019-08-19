Harley's Auto Salvage joins the Faribault Chamber

Several of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors had an amazing time at Harley’s Auto Salvage getting a tour of the facility. Let’s just say it’s a lot bigger than it looks. Thank you very much Gary and Cody for your hospitality and for being one of the newest members of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. If it’s metal they can recycle it for you, everything from an aluminum can to a bus. They are located at 510 20th St, NW, Faribault. Reach them at 507-334-8290. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)



