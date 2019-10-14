During the two-week extra enforcement wave, officers, deputies and troopers reported 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child seat violations compared with 4,610 seat belt citations and 140 child seat violations during the 2018 campaign.
Rice County had 25 total seatbelt citations during the recent two-week wave, according to Sgt. Mark Hlady of the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
"This may seem low compared to the other departments listed below but we’re a group of smaller agencies…. Seat belt usage is fairly high percentage wise and finding people not wearing them can be difficult at times (but that’s a good thing)," he said in an email to the Daily News.
The 2019 Minnesota Seat Belt Survey shows 93.4 percent compliance for front seat occupants.
The law is for safety
· Drivers and passengers in all seating positions must be buckled up or seated in the correct child safety seat. Officers will stop and ticket unbelted drivers or passengers.
· Seat belts must be worn correctly: low and snug across the hips, and shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back.
· In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
· Rear-facing seats - The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
· Forward-facing seats with harness - Toddlers and preschoolers who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
· Booster seats - School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat should sit on a booster seat. The booster must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.
· Seat belts - Children over 8 years old or have reached 4 feet 9 inches tall should wear a seat belt. It is recommended to keep a child in a booster seat based on their size rather than their age. Your child is ready for an adult seat belt when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.
It is recommended that children under the age of 13 ride in the back seat to prevent airbag-related injuries or death.