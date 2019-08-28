Lyle and Ruthie Olson.jpg

Lyle and Ruthie Olson (standing) have lived in Faribault for 50 years and served the Faribault School District for a combined 91 years. Lyle served 30 years as a full-time teacher, primarily at Faribault High School, and retired in 1999. Ruthie served as an assistant gymnastics coach, teacher, secretary and paraprofessional. They continue to support the schools during their retirement. The Olsons were recognized for their service to Faribault Public Schools at the Aug. 26 school board meeting and will again be recognized before the first volleyball game of the season on Aug. 29. Pictured, FHS Principal Jamie Bente says a few words about the Olsons’ impact on Faribault Schools. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
