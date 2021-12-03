The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for the 2022 Rice SWCD Tree Sale.
From shrubs to beautiful trees, the district has a great selection of species to meet the conservation needs of property owners. The trees may be planted for windbreaks, wildlife habitat, agroforestry, erosion control, and other conservation practices.
The Rice SWCD Tree Sale features 27 species of trees and shrubs available for spring planting.
New species this year include silver maple and concolor fir. Most of the stock is bare-root, but a few potted evergreens are available. The district may also be able to special order species not listed on the order form.
Orders are taken from December into April on a first come first serve basis. Many species sell out, so after Feb. 26, please call for availability. The trees typically arrive around the second week of April. The district also offers tree mats, fertilizer packets, and other tree supplies that can help make your planting a success.
Again this year, tree orders can be placed online and be paid by credit card. Visit the Rice SWCD’s online store at www.riceswcdonlinestore.com. If you would like to receive a paper copy through the mail, please contact the Rice SWCD office at 507-332-5408. You can also download a paper copy from our website at www.riceswcd.org.
If you are looking to restore your woodlot, windbreak, or want to create woodland habitat for wildlife or birds, please contact the Rice SWCD office for assistance with planning and implementation. District staff with backgrounds in forestry are available to answer any questions you may have regarding species selection and can help you make the right choice of trees and shrubs.