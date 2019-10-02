The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism serves as hosts for the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus 2019 Annual Conference Oct 1-2.
Seventy-two tourism professionals convened at the Inn at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault to learn, network, discover new vendors and suppliers. No matter how experienced you are, everyone can learn. You’ll be exposed to a variety of points of view, new ideas and trends, new ways to conduct business and to be more productive.
In addition to a agenda filled with resources and strategies to help organizations grow and adapt in the changing tourism industry, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism arranged for the conference attendees to experience some of what Faribault has to offer, and take a Minnie-Roadtrip Bus Tour.
The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is thrilled at the opportunity to host these professionals, while showcasing the beautiful city of Faribault.