The newest Merlin Players’ production, “These Shining Lives,” focuses on this era of history and the women factory workers who fought a legal battle against the company that poisoned them. With their company doctor denying the sources of their health issues, these women, known as the Radium Girls, had to leave their community to find a lawyer to represent them.
“It was really courageous of them to do this,” said director Julianna Skluzacek. “They got a lot of grief from their community about making trouble.”
Based on “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” by Kate Moore, “These Shining Lives” premieres 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 27, 28 and 29 with a 2 p.m. performance Feb. 23.
“These Shining Lives” tells the story of four females who paint dial watch faces at the Radium Dial Watch Factory, a real company where over 2,000 women worked in the 1920s and 1930s. These women earned 8 cents per watch dial, a large sum for that time period. Given false information about the radium powder they used to paint watch dials, the workers believed the radium they ingested on a daily basis served medicinal benefits. But instead of curing diseases like arthritis, as the company doctor promised, the radium powder caused fatal health concerns for these workers.