The four leading Republicans running for governor of Minnesota will participate in a meet-and-greet and panel discussion at the Owatonna Country Club at 1991 Lemond Road in Owatonna on Tuesday, Nov. 2, starting at 6 p.m. for a social hour and the panel discussion will begin at 6:40 p.m. Republican candidates participating are Senator Michelle Benson, Senator Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen and Dr. Neil Shah.
This is a great opportunity to meet the candidates face to face during the social hour, followed by the candidates answering questions regarding their campaigns and the pans they have for Minnesota. Time permitting, the audience may ask questions of the panel as well.
Advance tickets are available at steelecountyrepublicans.com for $20 or for $25 at the door. The event is sponsored by the Steele County Republican Party. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Cash bar will be available. Appetizers will be provided.