The holidays are here and the Paradise Center for the Arts in historic downtown Faribault is the place for all your holiday entertainment and shopping needs for the whole family.
On Thursday, Mick Sterling’s At Christmas returns to the Paradise stage with a unique blend of family-fueled comedy and drama brilliantly written and performed by three alumni of Dudley Riggs Brave New Workshop, as well as a live, 6-piece band featuring one of the Twin Cities’ favorite front men, Mick Sterling, and A Brave New Workshop’s musical director, Peter Guertin. The presentation of At Christmas is simple and minimal. What drives At Christmas are the stories and the music that will ring true with family members of all ages. The 90 minute show is a reflection of what the holidays are—funny, poignant, and heartwarmingly tender.
Elvis is in the building. Joseph Hall is thrilled to be bringing his Elvis Rock N Remember Christmas Show to the Paradise Center for the Arts on Friday. This show is directed in such a manner that really shows the roots of Elvis but yet a fast pace show that will make it difficult for you to stay in your seat. It caters to both the young and the young at heart.
He's got the look, the voice, the charm and the moves that take us back to a time when parents were flabbergasted by the flauntingly provocative hip action. In Hall's Elvis Rock N Remember Show, he achieves a powerful flashback experience to the moment when fans fell in love with the talented, handsome, carefree, energetic, high spirited young man that is Elvis Presley. The show is masterfully produced with a mixture of Elvis hits from rock n roll, country, pop, gospel and holiday favorites.
The Paradise wraps up 2019 with Best of Broadway for the Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22. Southern Minnesota’s best performers return center stage to celebrate and give back to the community that fostered their friendships. This sizzling performance features Broadway’s favorite holiday show tunes and promises theatre and music lovers an interactive night of fun and music. PLUS a Holiday Dessert Auction! All proceeds from the evening support continued programming and education at the Paradise.
You don’t have to go all the way to New York City to experience the Best of Broadway or worry about what you are going to bake for your holiday parties, you can find it all right here in downtown Faribault at the award-winning Paradise Center for the Arts. This show features: Eric Parrish, Kim Schaufenbuel, Maria Markman, Sydney Place, Nate Chesney, Blake Regnier, Doug Madow and Emmett Forster.
The Holly Days sale goes through Dec. 21 and the Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday during regular hours as well as one hour before performances.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org, call 507-332-7372 or visit the Box Office located at 321 Central Ave. N in downtown Faribault. The Box Office is open Tuesday to Saturday, from noon to5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. and one hour before performances.