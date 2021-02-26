Faribault is participating in the World Day of Prayer this year at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 NE First St., Faribault. The worship service will also be live-streamed on Christ Lutheran’s Youtube channel.
World day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian persons of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of pray and action each year on the first Friday in March.
Christ Lutheran Church's ecumenical group invites all to join in-person with COVID precautions or online, along with the hundreds of thousands praying across the world on this day. The theme of the day is “Build on a Strong Foundation.”
Each year the World Day of Prayer invites a different country to develop the worship service. This year participants will hear from Vanuatu and receive an opportunity to learn not only the Bible lesson but also the featured country and the people.
The art chosen for this year was created by Juliette Pita. She calls it Cyclone Pam II: 13th of March 2015. The waves crash over a mother praying over her child with palm trees bending protectively over them.
Juliette was born in 1964 on Erromango Island, the third of eight children. There was no school on Erromango and her parents could not afford boarding school tuition, so a family friend paid for her education. She was the first woman to graduate from the Institut National de Technologie de Vanuatu. In 1994, she had her first exhibition in Paris.
Rosangela Oliveira, the executive director of World Day of Prayer shares a blessing: “May the everlasting God, on whom Vanuatu stands, be the one who inspires the communities around the world to exercise the attentive listening and responsible action that grows out of our united prayers.”