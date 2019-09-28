The Owatonna Arts Center holds its first-ever Artoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the center.
The evening of art, music and food will feature PK Mayo, the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame performer of the year. The music will start at 6 p.m.
In keeping with the theme of combining art and Oktoberfest, the menu for the evening will feature German food, including sauerbraten, German potato salad, soft pretzels and Bavarian chocolate cake.
The ticket price is $15 for the general public, which includes one drink ticket. Art Center members are free. Tickets are sold at the door.
There will be bonus free beer samples from Foremost Brewing Cooperative.