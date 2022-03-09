Townships post election results Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated Mar 9, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Townships in Rice County held elections Tuesday.Cannon City Township was the only township with a contested election.Laura Grabinger won the supervisor seat with 30 votes. Eric Schweisthal received 23 votes. Gordon Ernste received eight votes as a write-in candidate.Other election results, with vote counts listed after names, are as follows:Bridgewater TownshipSupervisor:Andrew Ebling — 49Erin TownshipClerk:Sharon Kaisershot — 18Wendy Hurd (write in) — 1Supervisor:David Ceplecha — 18Forest TownshipClerk:Ashley Anderson — 20Supervisor:Ronald Gernandt — 20Morristown TownshipClerk:Dawn Nuetzman — 17Supervisor:Dennis Schmidtke — 16Mike Ahlman (write in) — 1Northfield TownshipClerk:Diane Lyman -35Supervisor:Brian Peterson — 35Richland TownshipClerk:Bob Sommers — 8Supervisor:Jim Donkers – 8Shieldsville TownshipClerk:Susan Ceplecha-Novak — 23Supervisor:Dale Kuchinka — 23Walcott TownshipClerk:Benet Freund – 31Steve Joy (write in) — 1Supervisor:Donald Novak – 32Bill Holmblad (write in) — 1Warsaw TownshipClerk:Michele Voegele — 24Supervisor:Ryan Witte — 24Webster TownshipSupervisor:Lawrence McFadden — 22Duane Kazmarik (write in) – 1Wells TownshipClerk:James Zahn — 15Supervisor:Richard Cap — 15Wheatland TownshipClerk:James Duban — 41Supervisor:Brian Pieper — 48Wheeling Township(Vote counts not yet available)Clerk:Rebecca VerginSupervisor:Duane Bailey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Election Result Count Seat Politics Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Faribault man sentenced for burglary, fleeing, drug crimes School Board approves $1 million in cuts More apartments, senior housing coming to Faribault Some downtown AC units going out the window Upcoming Events Mar 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 Friday Fish Fry Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 The Jimmy's Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices