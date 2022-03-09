Townships in Rice County held elections Tuesday.

Cannon City Township was the only township with a contested election.

Laura Grabinger won the supervisor seat with 30 votes. Eric Schweisthal received 23 votes. Gordon Ernste received eight votes as a write-in candidate.

Other election results, with vote counts listed after names, are as follows:

Bridgewater Township

Supervisor:

Andrew Ebling — 49

Erin Township

Clerk:

Sharon Kaisershot — 18

Wendy Hurd (write in) — 1

Supervisor:

David Ceplecha — 18

Forest Township

Clerk:

Ashley Anderson — 20

Supervisor:

Ronald Gernandt — 20

Morristown Township

Clerk:

Dawn Nuetzman — 17

Supervisor:

Dennis Schmidtke — 16

Mike Ahlman (write in) — 1

Northfield Township

Clerk:

Diane Lyman -35

Supervisor:

Brian Peterson — 35

Richland Township

Clerk:

Bob Sommers — 8

Supervisor:

Jim Donkers – 8

Shieldsville Township

Clerk:

Susan Ceplecha-Novak — 23

Supervisor:

Dale Kuchinka — 23

Walcott Township

Clerk:

Benet Freund – 31

Steve Joy (write in) — 1

Supervisor:

Donald Novak – 32

Bill Holmblad (write in) — 1

Warsaw Township

Clerk:

Michele Voegele — 24

Supervisor:

Ryan Witte — 24

Webster Township

Supervisor:

Lawrence McFadden — 22

Duane Kazmarik (write in) – 1

Wells Township

Clerk:

James Zahn — 15

Supervisor:

Richard Cap — 15

Wheatland Township

Clerk:

James Duban — 41

Supervisor:

Brian Pieper — 48

Wheeling Township

(Vote counts not yet available)

Clerk:

Rebecca Vergin

Supervisor:

Duane Bailey

