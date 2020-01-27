Six members of the Faribault High School Science Olympiad team pulled in three second-place trophies at Saturday's the Border Battle Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
A total of 63 teams competed in the event.
Falcons Halimo Ahmed and Richard Camerillo placed second in the Boomilever. Their Boomilever was able to hold the entire 15 kg weight.
Will Tuma and Mitchell Hanson placed second in Gravity Vehicle. Chau Trung also helped in the construction of the ramp used in the Gravity Vehicle competition. The team was given a specific distance and was scored on how close their vehicle traveled to that mark. They were only 4 cm off.
Gabby Hollund and Richard Camarillo placed second in Ping Pong Parachute. They needed to pressurize a bottle rocket with enough psi in order to have their rocket fly the highest without hitting the ceiling and deploy a parachute carrying a ping pong ball. Their longest time was 15 seconds.
Overall the students had fun and looking forward to regional competition Saturday at Rochester Century.