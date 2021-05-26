The 21st Annual Rice County Steam and Gas Engines, Inc. will host a Swap Meet & Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines, Inc. Showgrounds, located 3 miles south of Northfield on Hwy. 3 in Dundas.

Held rain or shine, admission is free. The tractor pull takes place at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Registration opens at 7 a.m. The fee is $20 per hook to pull tractor. Food stands will be available on grounds and breakfast will be available both Saturday and Sunday. Miniature train rides will also be available both days. 

