Effective immediately, the emergency no wake restriction has been lifted on Cedar, Cannon, Wells and Shields lakes.
Cedar Lake water levels have decreased to a level Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn is comfortable with for recreational watercraft.
While no wake restrictions have been lifted on some county waterways, they remain on the following lakes: Horseshoe and Sakatah. The Sheriff's Office will continue to monitor the lake levels on these lakes this week in hopes that restrictions can be removed in the near future.
The Sheriff thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience and reminds any to wear their personal floatation device when boating and to be cautious of debris in and around our lakes, rivers and waterways.