Rabobank’s global dairy strategist Mary Ledman and Vice President of Dairy Research Ben Laine will discuss their outlook on the global and US dairy markets on a webinar at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The webinar is hosted by I-29 Moo University Consortium.
Ben has spent ten years working across the dairy value chain from cooperatives and cheese processors to food and agriculture finance. He is currently an analyst covering the North American dairy production sector for RaboResearch.
As Rabobank’s Dairy Strategist, Mary Ledman leads a team of analysts around the globe to analyze developments in the regional and global dairy markets. She develops Rabobank’s dairy forecasts. Mary has extensive knowledge of international dairy markets and policy with over thirty years of experience in the sector.
There is no registration and participants can access the webinar at https://z.umn.edu/I29DairyOutlook
For more information, contact Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612-360-4506; or Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712-737-4230.