Mankato attorney Thomas K. Hagen, along with fellow attorney Steven P. Groschen, from the law firm of Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office have been awarded the Minnesota Attorneys of the Year for their accomplishments in successfully defending against a first-degree murder charge, the trial for which took place in February 2020. To achieve this high honor, Hagen and Groschen were nominated by their colleagues in the legal profession for their trial skills in the acquittal of their client. They were honored during a ceremony sponsored by the Minnesota Lawyer on Feb. 17.
Hagen is owner/partner of Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office, which has two offices located in Mankato and Rochester that serves all of southern Minnesota. Originally from Janesville, Hagen practices criminal defense law and has handled many high-profile cases. He has been interviewed by the New York Times, USA Today, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Dateline NBC as well as local newspapers and TV stations. He has obtained numerous awards including being named a Rising Star by Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine every year since 2012, National Trial Lawyers and Top 100 Lawyers.