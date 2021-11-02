Joseph Hall brings his "Rock and Remember Tribute" to the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at The Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault.
Hall, born in 1984, has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006. He was a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and has performed all over the world, from Las Vegas, Nevada to Porthcawl, Wales.
He is recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world today and past crowds at The Paradise would agree, according to a press release.
Hall said, “My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley, to pay tribute to him with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image and above all else his fans.”
Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 or visit the website at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org to get tickets.