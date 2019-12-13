Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted was selected to receive the Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award" from Minnesota Association of County Administrators by association president Rebecca Young, Stevens County Administrator on Dec. 9 during the Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference in St. Cloud.
Folsted was the Renville County administrator prior to joining Rice County in 2016. Folsted’s key leadership strengths were identified as her ability to focus and unify the people around her in order to accomplish the county’s goals. Her peers also recognized that Folsted is always focused on building better county management across the state through engagement and information sharing.
Since 1999, the current president of the Minnesota Association of County Administrators selects one MACA member annually to receive the Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award for demonstrating exemplary service and leadership in the field of county management.