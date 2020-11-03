Fairbault’s Living Greens Farm, the largest vertical aeroponic indoor farm in the U.S., is donating 1,000 pounds of vegetables every week for three weeks to Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park.
Second Harvest Heartland, a member of Feeding America, initiated a Fresh Produce Initiative, which partners with leaders and local community members and finds ways to rescue more food that would have otherwise gone to waste and use it to feed more people.
Second Harvest Heartland and the five other Feeding America food banks serving Minnesota are committed to expanding partnerships to access the abundance of fresh produce from local farmers, commercial growers and processors. The Farm to Food Shelf program re-directs produce that would otherwise go un-harvested by Minnesota growers into the emergency hunger relief system.
Once the pilot program has ended with Second Harvest America, Living Greens Farm plans to potentially continue their donation relationship with the organization and continue to donate 1,000 pounds of vegetables on a weekly basis.
For more information visit livinggreensfarm.com.