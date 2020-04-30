Ruth's House is still accepting donations during this time, but is practicing social distancing when receiving them.
Anyone able to make an in-kind donation to Ruth's House of Hope, please note that we have temporarily changed how we can accept donations.
All in-kind donations should be placed in the bin outside of the shelter door. If you could leave your name & phone number with your donation, it would be much appreciated so we can thank you.
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach us at 507-332-2236.
Supplies currently needed:
Cleaning Supplies — Cleaners with bleach or disinfectant, Clorox Wipes, Disinfecting Dish Soap, Floor Cleaner, Lysol Spray and Toilet Cleaner
Household — Plastic Silverware and Solo Cups,
Paper Products — Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, and Paper Plate and bowls
Health — Allergy Medications, Tylenol, Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen and Cold Medications (alcohol-free)