Area brewers have begun working on creating new beers with the perennial eco-friendly grain called Kernza. With help from a grant from the clothing brand Patagonia, Cannon River Watershed Partnership is partnering with Imminent Brewing and the Milltown Mashers home brewing club to create a Kernza beer.
This month, home brewers spent the afternoon on Imminent Brewing’s patio experimenting with brewing different batches of Kernza by varying percentages of the total grain mix in the mash. A Kernza Beer Tasting & The Science of Developing a Perennial Grain presentation as part of C.O.W.S. (Conversations On the Wonders of Science) is planned for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Imminent Brewing, Northfield. This event is open to the public, visitors 21+ can sample the beer.
Imminent Brewing will brew a large batch of the winning recipe and make it available to the public sometime in February.
One downside of our current production of grain crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and barley is that these crops are annual crops, meaning that they need to be planted each year. This also means that many of the fields where annual grain crops are grown will spend at least some time during the year with no living plants covering the soil surface with vegetation and holding the soil in place with roots - protecting the soil from water and wind erosion. According to researchers, a new perennial grain crop trade named Kernza could solve those problems and provide grain for food use and forage for livestock while also keeping the soil covered and rivers and lakes cleaner, year round.