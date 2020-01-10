Faribault Lions Club holds monthly meeting Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jan 10, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Trail's Edge Community Room, 715 Central Ave N. The program will be about the Complete Count Census Committee for Faribault. Guests are welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in stabbing death of Faribault manNeighbors create some winter fun with Circle Lake ice carouselPolice: Pair of Tuesday night robberies may be connectedScott FriesenRice County Board approves refugee waiverNorbert T. MalechaMark HansenFrancis 'Frank' L. Chavie Jr.Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqMurder charges filed in stabbing death of Faribault man Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 10 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 St. Vincent de Paul Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 Bar bingo Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 Bingo Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 Basket Suppers Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Around the Web Addressing Iowa’s rural issues could draw lawmakers from both parties Conditioned’ by ‘really small’ increases, school advocates ask Iowa lawmakers for funding boost Brewers add veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko PFW's Handicappers Corner: Divisional Round Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists