Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley is recommending that consumers take advantage of the opportunity to check their credit rating during these trying financial times. The three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian and Transunion, are offering free weekly credit checks for the next year.
“Regularly checking your credit is just one tool that helps you manage your financial data and financial health,” said Commissioner Kelley.
For those who have lost employment due to COVID-19 and are struggling to pay bills, Commissioner Kelley notes that there are steps that Minnesotans can take to protect their credit rating. According to the Federal Trade Commission, individuals should consider the following:
Contact the companies you owe money to. Ask if they can postpone payments, start a payment plan or offer temporary forbearance.
Check your credit report regularly to make sure it’s correct — especially any new payment arrangements or temporary forbearance. The recently passed CARES Act generally requires your creditors to report these accounts as current.
Fix any errors or mistakes that you spot on your credit report. Notify the credit reporting agencies directly. You can find out more information from the FTC by reading Disputing Errors on Credit Reports.
Additionally, scammers are taking advantage of the fear, uncertainty and isolation that many Americans are facing to target people in multiple ways. Monitoring your credit rating will help alert you if you fear you have been targeted by a scammer. More information on recent scam alerts can be found on the Federal Trade Commissioner website at consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.