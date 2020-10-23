The city of Faribault is now offering pay-by-phone as one of its option when residents want to pay their utility bills.
All a resident needs to make a payment is their account number and their preferred payment method — whether that’s a checking account, or credit/debit card.
By calling 507-412-5983, residents can access their current account balance, make partial payments, or pay their balance in full, and the payment is visible right away. The new feature is available in both English and Spanish.
For more information about the new payment system, contact the Finance Department at 507-334-2222.