Hermann Goering , former reichmarshal of Nazi Germany, stands in the prisoner’s box at Nuremberg, Aug. 31, 1946 to make his final pleas as the war crimes trial comes to a close. In the box, are, front, from left, Goering; Rudolf Hess; behind Goering; Joachim Von Ribbentrop; Wilhelm Keitel; Ernest Kaltenbrunner, Alfred Roseberg: Hans Frank; Wilhelm Frick; Julius Streicher; Walther Funk; Hjalmar Schacht. Rear, from left: Karl Doenitz; Erich Raeder; Baldur Von Schirach; Fritz Sauckel; Alfred Jodl; Franz Von Papen; Arthur Seyss-Inquart; Albert Speer; Constant Von Neurath;, and Hans Fritzche.(AP photo)