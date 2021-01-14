Today in History - Jan. 14

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... .This is a complex system. The main impacts will be Thursday evening into Friday. This is when the majority of the snow will fall. This is also when areas in western Minnesota will have northerly wind gusts near 50 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible across western Minnesota. The Winter Storm Watch now starts later in the day, beginning at noon on Thursday. The main reason for pushing it back 6 hours is the threat for freezing rain has trended down Thursday morning. Instead we expect mainly a rain/snow mix becoming all snow by late morning. This snow will continue during the afternoon, but the main impacts will be Thursday evening into Friday. Snow will become heavier Thursday evening into Thursday night. In addition, northerly winds will increase across western Minnesota, and could produce blizzard conditions. Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, but conditions should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The main impacts will be to travel. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&