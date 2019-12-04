Adopt-a-Grandparent

Be a Santa for a local nursing home resident. With the Holiday season fast approaching, it is again time for Premier Bank Minnesota to continue its tradition of the Adopt-A-Grandparent program. In co-operation with local nursing homes, the bank has identified the basic needs and wishes of specific residents to provide them with a little extra cheer this holiday season. Anyone wishing to participate in this rewarding activity should stop by Premier Bank Minnesota’s Faribault office, 417 Fourth St. NW, and select a gift tag from our Christmas tree. Then purchase the suggested items, wrap and return the gift to Premier Bank by Saturday, Dec. 14. Not interested in shopping?? Feel free to make a cash donation and our employees will do the shopping for you. (Photo courtesy of Premier Bank)
