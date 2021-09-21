School board member Richard Olson has been elected as Faribault Public Schools’ delegate assembly representative for the Minnesota School Board Association.
MSBA's Legislative Policies are adopted through the Delegate Assembly — which is recognized as one of the most effective grassroots approaches of any of the interests represented at the state Capitol. School board members from throughout the state are elected for a two-year term by their peers to serve as Delegates.
The 2021 MSBA Delegate Assembly meeting is currently scheduled for Dec. 3-4, 2021. At the meeting, Delegates discuss and vote on various legislative resolutions submitted by school boards and individual school board members. Those resolutions that receive a majority vote, as well as positions adopted during previous years, become the basis for MSBA staff lobbying efforts on behalf of all public school board members in the state.
“I’ve represented the district for 12 years and starting my 13th,” Olson said. “I really wanted to be involved in representing the entire board and the district at the state level. We have to be involved in the process so that we, as a school district, can survive and pass proper legislation to help our students.”