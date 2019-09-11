Flag to Discovery

Dan Weisser, executive director of Discovery Public Schools, is presented an American flag by Karen Rasmussen, Americanism chairman of American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 43. The school's outside flag needed to be replaced and the Auxiliary was glad for the opportunity to get a new flag for the school. The Auxiliary aims to promote patriotism, education, children and youth. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)

