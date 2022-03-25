When bell hooks died this past Dec. 15, 2021, an outpouring of condolences by fans and literature lovers appeared on social media. Efforts were made, as well, to make sure she was properly memorialized by spelling her name correctly with lowercase letters.
Born as Gloria Jean Watkins, the author, educator and activist had two reasons for her uniquely spelled pseudonym. bell hooks wanted to honor her highly influential great-grandmother of that same name (but with capital letters). And she wanted to draw attention to her writing and ideas rather than her own identity. (Ironically, the spelling of her name became a topic of public curiosity!)
But first, here’s some background information. Gloria Jean Watkins was born in 1952 to a working-class family in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her father was a janitor at the post office. She attended racially-segregated schools and performed poetry readings for her church congregation. After graduating from Stanford in 1973, she earned her master’s degree in English literature from the University of Wisconsin and went on to receive her Ph.D from the University of California in 1983. bell hooks’ first published work, And There We Wept, featured poetry inspired by her frustration with the lack of interest in race and gender. In 1981, she published Ain’t I a Woman, which may be her most significant scholarly work; it established her as a respected critic who became one of the leading public intellectuals of her time.
Her teaching, writing and lecturing career included positions at Yale, Oberlin, City College of New York and back home in Kentucky at Berea University, where she was appointed Distinguished Professor in Residence. hooks died on Dec. 15, 2021, after a lengthy illness with renal failure.
In its obituary, the New York Times said, “Part of Ms hooks’ appeal was the sheer diversity of her interests. Her work, across 30- plus books, encompassed literary criticism, children’s fiction, self-help, memoir and poetry. It tackled not just subjects like education, racism, sexism and American history, but also love and friendship.”
British independent newspaper, The Guardian, in a story following bell hooks’ death, featured comments from other contemporary writers. Margaret Atwood, award-winning author of more than 50 books, said, “bell hooks embodied amazing courage and deeply felt intelligence. In finding her own words and power, she inspired countless others to do the same. Her dedication to the cause of ending sexism... was exemplary.” In her text, “Teaching to Transgress: Education as the Practice of Freedom,” she encouraged students and teachers to see beyond limitations of race, gender and class and discover that education is the true route to freedom. Retired teacher, Zoe VanSandt, writing in the March 2022 issue of BookWomen magazine, says that hooks “shaped the way I approached my classroom environment.”
As a speaker and activist, bell hooks’ influence went well beyond her written works. She spoke frankly about serious subjects and yet, in spite of her fiery passion, she is described as having a gentle, southern-tinged voice and as radiating acceptance and warmth.
Readers who would like to experience the work of bell hooks might consider this Top Ten List from the online lifestyle magazine Oprah Daily:
1. The Will to Change — 2004 6. Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood — 1996
2. Communion — 2002 7. Killing Rage — 1995
3. All About Love: New Visions — 2005 8. Teaching to Transgress — 1994
4. Feminism is for Everybody — 2000 9. Feminist Theory — 1984
5. Where We Stand — 2000 10. Ain’t I a Woman – 1981
Finally, here’s a favorite quote from bell hooks: “No black woman writer in this culture can write ‘too much.’ Indeed, no woman writer can write ‘too much’ … No woman has ever written enough.”
Although the contemporary feminist movement was initially motivated by the sincere desire of women to eliminate sexist oppression, it takes place within the framework of a larger, more powerful cultural system that encourages women and men to place the fulfillment of individual aspirations above their desire for collective change.
--bell hooks