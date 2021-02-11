...WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect again tonight for most of
Minnesota and Wisconsin, where wind chills from 25 below to 35
below zero will be common through Friday morning. Additional
Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected this weekend as
a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region. The
coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Looking ahead, colder wind chills are
forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a
charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&