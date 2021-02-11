A virtual class for those new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. 

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants will learn the Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from their benefits and how to research their Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.

Register for the class at mnraaa.org/calendar/ as space is limited.

