Northfield Hospice and Northfield Grief Support Coalition will host a virtual (videoconference) presentation for those grieving a death or loss from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
“Passage Through Grief: Moving Forward” features Nergis Petersen, MA, LPCC — a licensed clinical mental health therapist who specializes in grief and trauma recovery, mindfulness skills for anxiety management and positive therapy. She will present on understanding, relating and coping to the movement of feelings and thoughts through grief during this unique and unfamiliar pandemic.
This presentation is a prelude to an optional six-week support group open to anyone grieving a loss. The group will meet on Mondays, Sept. 21-Oct. 26, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W in Northfield. The support group is led by Sara Lippert, MSW — social worker with Northfield Hospice, a service of Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
The presentation and support group are free.
Pre-registration is required. Contact Sara Lippert at 507-646-1456 or lipperts@northfieldhospital.org to register and get a videoconference link.