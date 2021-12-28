Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing — 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf — 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday January 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Wednesday Wear — 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Dec. 30
Weekly Supper Specials — 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Friday, Dec. 31
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo — 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Saturday, Jan. 01
Al-Anon Family Group — 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Sunday, Jan. 02
Living Alone: Walking Together — 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan. 03
Al-Anon Family Group — 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
American Legion Post #43 Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal — 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Faribault High School Class of 1948 — 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault, for lunch and socialization.
Tuesday, Jan. 04
Rice County Immunization Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Al-Anon Family Group — 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Wednesday, Jan. 05
