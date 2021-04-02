Foam rollers are a popular work-out item that are affordable and often used at the gym or at home. Foam rolling is a beneficial self-manual therapy technique that can be used to improve recovery, flexibility, and athletic performance through the process of myofascial release. Myofascial release addresses the skin and the muscles to effectively eliminate pain and improve range of motion and blood flow, thus assisting in improving flexibility when used with a foam roller.
Foam rollers provide the best response when used directly over the muscle and rolling rhythmically to apply pressure to the underlying tissues. They can be used all over the body, including the neck, back, shoulders and legs to promote muscle relaxation. Not only can they promote muscle relaxation, but they can also help relax the mind as the foam roller activates the sensory receptors in the muscles promoting the release of endorphins which help relieve stress.
Five Fast Facts about Foam Rolling
1. Aids in faster recovery after a tough workout.
2. Helps reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) after exercise.
3. Reduces arterial stiffness and improves blood flow to the muscles.
4. Improves flexibility and range of motion.
5. Lowers risk of future injuries due to improved flexibility and motion.
What Foam Roll is Right for You?
● The soft-core foam roller is best for gentle foam rolling and for people new to foam rolling as it places less force on the muscles being rolled, however it may not be appropriate for those who are very active.
● Another option for foam rollers is the hard-core foam roll. This foam roll has a hard inner core and is good for applying increased pressure for those who are very active.
● High density foam rollers are the most common on the market and allows a good amount of pressure to relieve muscle tightness and decrease stress.
● Textured foam rolls have patterns or grooves that place pressure on different parts of the tissue. The different pressures from the grooves can help promote circulation as well as relieve muscle tightness. Take caution with this one as it can cause increased pressure in certain areas of the muscle and localized discomfort in those areas.
Foam rolling is an excellent way to recover from a hard workout and reduce tension in the muscles. If you are interested in adding foam rolling to your routine, consulting a physical therapist can be beneficial to create a specific foam rolling program for your exercise needs.