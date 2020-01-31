A horse drawn caisson bearing the body of astronaut Virgil Grissom rolls through nearby Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Jan. 31, 1967. Walking beside the flag-draped casket as honor pallbearers are astronauts, from left on this side of caisson, Marine Col. John Glenn, Air Force Col. Gordon Cooper, Navy Cmdr. John Young; from left on far side of casket, Donald Slayton, Navy Capt. Alan Sheperd and Navy Cmdr. Scott Carpenter. Grissom was killed in the Apollo 1 fire on launch pad on Jan. 27. (AP Photo)