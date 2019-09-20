The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Friday released Pathways to Decarbonizing Transportation in Minnesota, a new report that aims to get the State of Minnesota on track to meet future goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the 2007 Next Generation Energy Act.
“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is critical to MnDOT’s vision of maximizing the health of people, the environment and our economy,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
The Pathways report includes a number of action items that MnDOT will pursue, including the creation of a Sustainable Transportation Advisory Council, regional collaboration on electric vehicle (EV) corridors, and analyzing GHG emissions in transportation projects.
Pathways makes additional state-level recommendations, including adoption of clean car standards that would require auto manufacturers to offer more models of EVs in Minnesota to improve consumer choice and help build the market for new and used EVs in the state.
To obtain public input on the topic, the Great Plains Institute facilitated meetings across the state and provided
an online survey and webinar for additional feedback. Several themes emerged, including:
• A recognition of the climate crisis and a need for swift action
• The need for more transportation options
• Environmental justice and equity to be at the center of climate action
• Integration of transportation solutions with energy creation, land use choices and state/local policy
“Minnesotans are concerned about climate change and want to see meaningful action,” added Will Seuffert, executive director of the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board. “With the transportation sector now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, this report lays an important foundation for advancing low-carbon transportation options.”
The full Pathways to Decarbonizing Transportation in Minnesota report, prepared by MnDOT’s Office of Sustainability and Public Health, is available at mndot.gov/sustainability/pathways.html.