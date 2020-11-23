Carbon Monoxide (CO) incidents peak in the winter heating season in Minnesota. This is due to furnaces working overtime, as well as an increased use of fireplaces. Snow and debris can block the ventilation of cooking and heating units that burn fuel and produce CO.
CO is odorless, colorless, tasteless, and can cause death within minutes, making CO alarms essential for the safety of any household. Alarms should be placed on each level of the house and should be tested monthly. Symptoms of CO poisoning mimic the flu, including headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion.
To prevent CO poisoning, homeowners should have their furnace and fireplace serviced once a year by a professional to make sure they are functioning properly; Never use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal burning device inside the home, basement, or garage or near a window; Clear snow and debris from furnace, dryer, fireplace and oven vents; and never warm their cars in an attached garage.