With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs — ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23:
Faribault
Thursday, Nov. 4 — Noon to 4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave.
Monday, Nov. 8 — 1 to 6 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 Fourth Ave. NW
Friday, Nov. 12 — Noon to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 Fourth St. NW
Monday, Nov. 22 — Noon to 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
Northfield
Monday, Nov. 1 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Hwy. 3 S.