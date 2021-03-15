Edina Realty recently announced that Realtors Andrew Baehr, Pamela Rezac, Jenni Schendel, Suzanne Terry from the Faribault office are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service as members of Edina Realty’s Leadership Circle.
Membership in Edina Realty’s Leadership Circle places them in the top 42% of Edina Realty agents.
“Agents who earn membership in Edina Realty’s Leadership Circle exemplify our core values of honesty, integrity, commitment, innovation and community. They prioritize customer relationships, understand evolving market trends and nurture connections,” said Greg Mason, Edina Realty Home Services CEO. “Edina Realty leads the market for the 21st consecutive year thanks to our hardworking and dedicated agents.”