The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault has received a $257,565 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant, also known as a Legacy Grant to help defray the cost of restoring the historic cathedral’s roof.
Restoring the roof will be a three-phase project with the sanctuary roof being completed this summer and the apse and chapel roofs completed as funds are available. The project will occur in three phases because the cost to complete the entire roof at one time, $771,000, is outside the cathedral’s financial capacity.
The 1862 cathedral has been part of the state’s and Faribault’s historic tapestry for over 150 years. This is the fourth Legacy Grant the cathedral has received over the last four years for a total of $335,827.
Since 2015, church leaders have been finding ways to restore the historic buildings. Besides applying for the grants, they started a Capital Campaign in 2020. To date $100,000 has been raised.
Donation to the cathedral’s Capital Campaign can be sent to The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, P.O. Box 816, Faribault, MN 55021 or made onrealm.org/thecathedralfaribault/Give. Anyone with questions should contact the church office at 507.334.7732.
The cathedral’s Sunday services are broadcast on Spectrum TV Channel 181 and FCTV Channel 10 at 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and on the Cathedrals Facebook page, Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour.