St John’s Church is once again planning the Big Woods Run, a race that takes runners through one of the best hardwood forests in southern Minnesota while raising money for local charities. In the event's 24 years, over $145,000 has been distributed.
The run is set for Saturday, Oct. 12. It's the last run of the Minnesota Trail Racing Series, and the Big Woods should be in prime color for the runners and spectators.
The schedule of events includes a half marathon, 10k, 5k, 1.6-mile guided prairie walk and a 1k kids run. The half marathon will take runners through beautiful wooded scenery with challenging hills. The 10k and 5k runners will enjoy a fairly flat wooded trail course. The half marathon and 10k races begin at 9 a.m at St John’s Church (Wheeling Township) 19086 Jacobs Ave, Faribault. The 5k race also begins at 9 a.m. at the State Park group camp; busses will shuttle runners from the church from 8:15-8:40 a.m. Busses load for the prairie walk at 9:15 with the walk beginning at 9:30.The kids run will begin at 10:30 a.m at St John’s Church. This run is a must for all outdoor enthusiasts.
Participants receive a Big Woods Run T-shirt and a race bag full of goodies. After the race, runners enjoy a free hometown meal with soup, bread, fruit and cookies.
For more information or to register online, visit www.finalstretch.com. Race day registration is 7:15-8:45 a.m at the church.
Prizes are awarded to both male and female runners in each age category for the 5k, 10k and half marathon. Minnesota Trail Racing Series awards will also be given at this run. All participants will also have the chance to win door prizes.