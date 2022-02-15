University of Minnesota Extension educators are presenting the third annual Gardening from the Ground Up webinar series. Free virtual workshops ware offered 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25 on Zoom.
The series will cover a wide variety of topics ranging from soil nutrients, plant health and insects — all designed for beginner gardeners and yard owners. Extension educators from around the state will lead the workshops.
The Tuesday, Feb. 22 class is about how environmental factors affect nutrient management. Join Adam Austing, Tarah Young and Troy Salzer to discuss how to best manage your fertilizer, soil, and garden in extreme weather conditions.
The Wednesday, Feb. 23 class is on building a resilient garden. Troy Salzer and Robin Trott will discuss how soil health and plant selection can lessen the impact of a changing climate on gardens.
The Thursday, Feb. 24 is "How not to kill your tree." Katie Drewitz and Karen Johnson will share how to identify risk factors for immature tree death and how to avoid killing trees.
The Friday, Feb. 25 class is "App-free insect ID." Shane Bugeja and Claire LaCanne will provide guidance for identifying insects commonly found in the yard and garden — without a phone app.
Go to z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register for one or more workshops. Zoom links will be provided once registered. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.
For questions, residents in Rice and Steele Counties may contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447.