The Annual Carleton College Craft and Custodial Bake Sale is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at Carleton Weitz Center for Creativity, 320 Third St. E, Northfield. A press release states the event is free and open to the public. Approximately 75 vendors will have a wide variety of hand-crafted items, baked goods and services available for purchase. Coffee, pastries and lunch will be available on site.
All proceeds from food sales, bake sale items and vendor entrance fees are donated to the Carleton Custodial Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit apps.carleton.edu/events/craft_fair or call Loretta at 507-222-4186 or Melissa at 507-222-4309.